Plateau United & MFM in chancy NPFL title battle

Plateau United and Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC go head to head in a thrilling final day contest to decide a new winner of the Nigeria Professional Football League.
The Olukoya Boys boast of 64 points with one game to end the season – one point below Plateau United who have superior goals difference.
Nonetheless, both teams will represent Nigeria in next year’s Caf Champions League with ticket for the Caf Confederation Cup still up for grabs.
Also, there are two relegation places to be decided on Saturday as 13 teams are not assured of survival yet.
Here is your complete guide to the NPFL run-in as the season draws to a close.
LEAGUE TABLE
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plateau United (CCL)
|37
|18
|9
|10
|47
|25
|+22
|63
|2
|MFM FC (CCL)
|37
|19
|5
|13
|41
|39
|+2
|62
|3
|Enyimba
|37
|17
|7
|13
|42
|28
|+14
|58
|4
|Akwa United
|37
|16
|9
|12
|43
|30
|+13
|57
|5
|Kano Pillars
|37
|16
|6
|15
|38
|32
|+6
|54
|6
|Lobi Stars
|37
|15
|8
|14
|42
|38
|+4
|53
|7
|Nasarawa United
|37
|15
|8
|14
|33
|29
|+4
|53
|8
|FC Ifeanyi Ubah
|37
|15
|8
|14
|38
|37
|+1
|53
|9
|Enugu Rangers
|37
|14
|11
|12
|39
|42
|-3
|53
|10
|El Kanemi Warriors
|37
|17
|2
|18
|37
|42
|-5
|53
|11
|Rivers United
|37
|14
|10
|13
|33
|29
|-4
|52
|12
|Katsina United
|37
|15
|7
|15
|37
|37
|0
|52
|13
|Sunshine Stars
|37
|16
|3
|18
|40
|43
|-3
|51
|14
|Niger Tornadoes
|37
|15
|6
|16
|29
|35
|-6
|51
|15
|Abia Warriors
|37
|14
|8
|15
|40
|35
|+5
|50
|16
|Shooting Stars
|37
|13
|11
|13
|32
|36
|-4
|50
|17
|Wikki Tourists
|37
|15
|5
|17
|35
|41
|-6
|50
|18
|Abubakar Bukola Saraki
|37
|14
|7
|16
|36
|48
|-12
|49
|19
|Gombe United (R)
|37
|11
|10
|16
|32
|47
|-15
|43
|20
|Remo Stars (R)
|37
|7
|8
|22
|27
|48
|-21
|29
Key: (CCL) Caf Champions League place assured; Caf Confederation Cup place; relegation zone (R) = relegated
THE TITLE RACE
Plateau United currently lead MFM FC at the summit with one point, but MFM can emerge as champions should they win at El Kanemi Warriors and Plateau falter at home.
One interesting fact is that both teams were relegation battlers last season – with Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men needing a result against FC Ifeanyi Ubah on the last day at the Agege Stadium to avoid the drop.
AFRICAN QUALIFICATION
MFM FC and Plateau United have qualified for next season's Caf Champions League, while Enyimba need a win to seal their place in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Enyimba currently occupy the space for Caf’s second tier club competition, but Akwa United are just a point behind them. The Promise Keepers must win against Kano Pillars and hope the People’s Elephants fumble against Katsina United.
There is a good chance, however, that both will find themselves in Africa. If they qualify for the final of the 2017 Federation Cup.
RELEGATION
Remo Stars and Gombe United have been relegated and ABS FC are also in deep trouble.
As it stands, Lobi Stars, Nasarawa United, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Enugu Rangers, El Kanemi Warriors, Rivers United, Katsina United, Sunshine Stars, Niger Tornadoes, Abia Warriors, Shooting Stars and Wikki Tourists could get relegated on Saturday.
Just three points separate the 6th placed team and 17th ranked team on the log, so a win is crucial for these teams if they are to keep their survival bid alive.
FIXTURES
Round 38:
|Time (WAT)
|Home
|Away
|Date
|16:00
|Remo Stars
|Sunshine Stars
|Saturday, September 9
|16:00
|El Kanemi Warriors
|MFM FC
|Saturday, September 9
|16:00
|Plateau United
|El Kanemi Warriors
|Saturday, September 9
|16:00
|Abia Warriors
|Rivers United
|Saturday, September 9
|16:00
|Akwa United
|Kano Pillars
|Saturday, September 9
|16:00
|Gombe United
|Wikki Tourist
|Saturday, September 9
|16:00
|Nasarawa United
|ABS
|Saturday, September 9
|16:00
|Niger Tornadoes
|Shooting Stars
|Saturday, September 9
|16:00
|Enyimba
|Katsina United
|Saturday, September 9
|16:00
|FC Ifeanyi Ubah
|Lobi Stars
|Saturday, September 9