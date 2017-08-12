Plateau United – MFM FC Preview: Top two set for titanic ‘title decider’

A win for the Peace Boys will take them six points clear of the Olukoya Boys who need a result to keep their faint title hopes alive

The narrative isn’t a hard sell; win this and go six points clear at the top. Lose and face a nervy end to the season. That’ll be the message drummed into the ears of the Plateau United players when they host title rivals Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC at the Rwang Pam Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The league leaders return home hoping to consolidate on last weekend’s creditable 1-1 stalemate against Kano Pillars. The Jos outfit had been expected to lose the game but their resilience came to the fore yet again. They are outstanding favourites to win against MFC by virtue of their impressive home form.

Kennedy Boboye’s side has been magnificent at the Rwang Pam Stadium all season, accruing 46 points from a possible 48 – a truly staggering haul. The Peace Boys have also scored the most home goals (35) of all the sides in the league and conceded only five. They have kept clean sheets in their last four home games and will fancy their chances of keeping their opponents at bay as they chase their 16th home win of the season.

Challengers, MFM currently sit in second place with 56 points from 33 points and are three points behind their rivals. They will be out to bounce back from last weekend’s 0-0 home draw against Enyimba as they can’t afford to drop any more points in the race to claim the title. To do that, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men will have to conjure up a magnificent away performance that’s been a rarity this season.

The Olukoya Boys have lost 11 of 16 games on their travels this term and while they secured a win in their preceding game on the road against Remo Stars, matching that at the home of the league leaders will be a tough ask for the Lagos outfit as they seek a third away win of the season.

The visitors will be without Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun who are away on international duty. The duo are MFM’s top scorers this season with 18 and seven goals respectively, so finding the back of the net will be even harder for Ilechukwu’s men who have scored just eight times on their travels.

The reverse fixture saw the Olukoya Boys pick up a slender 2-1 win at the Soccer Temple and they’ll want to complete the double over the Peace Boys.

In a match that’s being billed as the ‘title decider’ across the country, neither side can afford to drop the ball when they do battle in Jos. A lot is riding on this game and both sides will want to get a positive result in what is set to be a thrilling encounter.