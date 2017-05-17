Plateau United are motivated emerge as NPFL kings, says Kabir Umar

The Peace Boys currently top the NPFL table and the winger is confident they will end the campaign as champions of Nigeria

Kabir Umar is confident that Plateau United will emerge champions this season in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Jos outfit leads the league table and sit two points ahead of second place MFM ahead of the resumption of the second round this weekend,

Umar didn't mince words as he has highlighted what will make the team stronger in the second round of the league and the role the management of the club has played.

"The newly signed players will play a very big role in the team, they are trusted and tested players and will add a lot of value to the team. I know that they will play the vital role we lack in the first round," Umar told Goal.

"As for the league, we are highly motivated to win it, we are destined to be champions this season. The management has done well to motivate the players and we are charged to deliver.

"A lot of things has been done to improve the team as regards, technical and I must appreciate the general manager and technical director.

"They've contributed a lot to the success of the team and we the players will reward them with the league trophy at the end of the season when we shall be crowned champions of the Nigerian League by God's grace.''