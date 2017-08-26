Plateau United’s Olowo, Bala ready for Rivers United tie

The Peace Boys duo have recovered from the ailments that kept them of their recent league matches and are eager to take to the pitch

Emmanuel Olowo and Reuben Bala are among the players who have return to Plateau United's ahead of Sunday's Nigerian topflight clash against Rivers United.

Both players have been forced to miss many games especially in the second round of the league as a result of injuries.

Media Officer of the Jos side, Albert Dakup disclosed that Olowo has stepped up in training while Bala has fully recovered from the complaints that have made him unavailable for most of the matches in the league’s second round too.

“We have almost a full house now ahead of our weekend game with Rivers United with the return of Emmanuel Olowo and Reuben Bala to the fold. They are also important members of the team but ailments have ruled them out previously. Their return will help the technical crew to have various options ahead of the game,” Dakup told Goal.

“It is very important that we have almost all our players ready and fighting for shirts ahead of the remaining three games. We will be eager to seal the league title as soon as possible so as to be relaxed in the remainder of the season’s games.

“We have fought very hard since the beginning of the season and it is just unprecedented that this feat is happening before our eyes. We have been very consistent from the beginning of the season and we must fight till the very end now that the title is within sight.”

Plateau United are on top of the league table with 62 points from 35 games.