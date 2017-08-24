Plateau United’s Owolabi assures Rivers United win

The Peace Boys midfielder is optimistic that they would return to winning ways against the Pride of Rivers after last week away loss

Plateau United’s Hamzat Owolabi claims their loss to ABS was only a 'temporary setback' to their aspiration to lift the league title as they are poised to defeat Rivers United to keep the crown within reach.

This season, the Peace Boys have only drawn once at the Rwang Pam Stadium against Lobi Stars.

And Owolabi who joined the club during the mid-season is upbeat that the Pride of Rivers will not be able to halt the players' high spirit as they look set to picking maximum points in Jos.

“We know we are at a critical stage in the season where everything we do counts. We have gone this far and we are hoping to realize our ambition to win the league title at the end of the season. We have never said it will come easy but we have done very well to keep ourselves at the position we are presently. Rivers United will be coming to face us on Sunday and we want to use it to tell our fans that the loss to ABS was just a temporary setback,” Owolabi told Goal.

“It has been a season to remember for good for me. I came in to help the team and what the team is on the verge of doing is very remarkable. We must not lose focus or sight of our objective and with even three matches to the end of the season we should know that anything can still happen.

“Rivers United are coming with the mindset of getting that important point that will keep them in the topflight but we are equally ambitious because we know a win will take us closer to the league title irrespective of what MFM and our other nearest rivals play,” he said.

Plateau United are first on the league standings with 62 points from 35 matches.