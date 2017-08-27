Plateau United – Rivers United Preview: Hosts seek giant leap towards title quest

With the league in its closing stages, a win for the Peace Boys will take them to within touching distance of their maiden title triumph

Plateau United host to Rivers United at the Rwang Pam Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a game that will go a long way in deciding the fate of both sides at each end of the table.

The league leaders suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss in their last encounter against ABS in Ilorin and will hope to return to winning ways against the Pride of Rivers. The Jos outfit would have fancied their chances of getting at least a point against the relegation candidates, but it wasn’t to be as they fell to a defeat.

They return to their fortress this weekend seeking the perfect response as they have the title in their sights. The table toppers currently have 62 points from 35 games and they mathematically need seven points from the last three matches to secure their first ever title triumph.

Kennedy Boboye’s side has been imperious at the Rwang Pam Stadium this term, winning a staggering 16 of 17 games in front of their fans. They have the joint highest number of home goals scored this season (36) and have conceded just five. Having prevented the visiting sides from scoring against them in the last four games, the title chasers will fancy their chances of another home shutout as they chase their 17th home win of the season.

Stanley Eguma’s relegation threatened side claimed an important 2-1 win against Enyimba last time out as they moved two points clear of the drop zone. However, this weekend’s trip to the league leaders represents the most daunting of tasks for the Pride of Rivers who couldn’t have asked for a much sterner test.

They would be encouraged by their last away trip that saw them pick up all three points with a resounding 3-1 win against Remo Stars. That result was their first away win of the season and a repeat of that in Jos will most certainly be welcome by everyone connected to the club as they seek to stun the league leaders who are chasing a 12th consecutive home win.

The reverse fixture between both sides which took place at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium ended goalless and a repeat of that will certainly favour Rivers United more as they aren’t expected to come away from the encounter with any sort of result.

With three games left, the result of this encounter will go a long way in deciding the fate of both sides. One could take a giant step towards a title win, while the other risks being sucked closer to the relegation zone. With so much at stake for both clubs, the stage is set for a thrilling game at the Rwang Pam Stadium.