Plateau United set for first pre-season friendly

Plateau United will face a locally selected XI in their first official friendly encounter since they began their two-week old pre-season

Team manager of the Peace Boys, Abel Iliya confirms they have made nine signings including Tosin Omoyele, Terna Suswan and Afolabi Abdulwaheed. And that Friday's game will be an avenue to assess the new legs.

“We have concluded the signing of some of our new players while the remaining ones are presently being looked into. We have opened negotiations with their present clubs and things are going on fine,” Iliya told Goal .

“We plan to sign our new players early so that they can blend with the retained ones from last season. We will conclude everything on the ones we have not announced shortly. We do not want to slow down in our preparations for the Caf Champions League and in the league too.

“We have a test game with the Plateau XI on Friday and we want to use it to test some of the new players that we have bought. We want to see how quick they have blended with the old players.

“It is our goal to make meaningful impact in Africa and also defend the league crown we won last season,” he added.