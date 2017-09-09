Plateau United vs Enugu Rangers: History beckons for Boboye's men

The Peace Boys will emerge as Nigeria Professional Football League champions should they defeat the Flying Antelopes on the last day of the season

League leaders Plateau United welcome outgoing Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers to the Rwang Pam Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a game that could see them crowned champions for the first time.

The Peace Boys suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against relegation-threatened Wikki Tourists last time out, but still have their fate in their hands as they chase a maiden title triumph.



Kennedy Boboye’s men have 63 points from 37 games and nothing but a win will suffice in their quest to outdo MFM FC in the title race. Their nearest challengers have 62 points and will be looking to take advantage of any further slip-up from the leaders when they face a tough away game against El-Kanemi Warriors.

Having won 50 points from a possible 54 at home, the Jos outfit are surefire favorites to come away with all three points against Sylvanus Okpala’s side. However, they must put in a much better performance than their previous home game against Rivers United which saw them drop points in a below par 1-1 draw.

However, Enugu Rangers would want to see the back of what has been an extremely unsatisfactory season that saw a meek and disastrous title defense from last season’s gladiators. Though Sylvanus Okpala’s side are just three points off the drop zone, only a collapse of epic proportions coupled with a plethora of results going against them can bring last-minute jitters concerning their safety.

After 37 gruelling match days, Plateau United cannot afford to drop the ball at the home straight. Kennedy Boboye’s side have been on top of the log since matchday 19 and they will want to see things out. Standing in their way are a Rangers side playing for pride and seeking to end the season on a high note. Everything is set for an enthralling encounter at the Rwang Pam Stadium.