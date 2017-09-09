Plateau United win NPFL title after holding off rivals MFM

Kennedy Boboye has led the Rwang Pam side to glory - the first time that the Peace Boys have been crowned Nigerian champions

Plateau United have won the Nigeria Professional Football League title after defeating Enugu Rangers 2-0 on Saturday.

The Peace Boys only needed a win to secure the title, having held a one-point lead over MFM FC, who lost 2-1 at El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

Any slip would have been severely punished, as the Olukoya Warriors would have lifted the title in other circumstances.

Goals from Emeka Umeh and Benjamin Turba, however, secured the points that the Jos side needed to lift the title.

Their campaign has been one of effective persistent excellence since the commencement of the season.

Moreover, Plateau United are also in place to complete a historic double, having reached Federation’s Cup Round of 16. They will tackle Doma United in their next game.