Platinum Stars appoint Roger De Sa as their new coach

Former Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates head coach Roger De Sa has been appointed as the new coach of Platinum Stars with immediate effect.

Following a disappointing start to their 2017/2018 campaign, Dikwena have chosen to part ways with Englishman Peter Butler despite only recently taking over at the helm. Throughout the week, Stars’ management have been linked with several high-profile coaches including De Sa.

Nonetheless, while previous reports have indicated that Kosta Papic was also in the running for the job, the Rustenburg-based outfit have opted instead for the Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, subsequently taking to Twitter to unveil De Sa as they look to stop the rut at the club.

@PlatinumStarsFC is pleased to announce Roger De Sa as the club's new coach following the departure of Peter Butler. #ReDikwena pic.twitter.com/fwXbrljbtL — Platinum Stars (@PlatinumStarsFC) September 8, 2017

The 52-year-old has been without a club since resigning from his post at Maritzburg United back in March, and will be eager to hit the ground running when Stars take on SuperSport United on Tuesday evening.