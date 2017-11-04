Platinum Stars – Bloemfontein Celtic Preview: Dikwena seek continuity in TKO quarterfinals

Dikwena are hoping their current form can lead them past Siwelele when the sides clash in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinals

Platinum Stars go in search of a place in the last four of the Telkom Knockout when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the quarterfinals at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

Dikwena finally got the monkey off their back when they recorded their first wins of the season this week. The Phokeng-based outfit picked up successive victories, overcoming Maritzburg United 3-1 in a penalty shootout in the Last 16 of the Ziwa Mo competition before narrowly beating Ajax Cape Town 1-0 in a league clash.

Roger de Sa’s charges have seemingly turned the corner following what has been a disastrous start to the 2017/18 season. Stars have only won one match in 10 league encounters and are still rooted at the bottom of the log standings with just seven points.

The win over De Sa’s former employers on Wednesday would have now set up the home side a great stead going forward as they seek continuity by getting a win against the Bloemfontein side to progress to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Siwelele are also brimming with confidence as they come off a fresh 1-0 win over the Team of Choice in the league this week. Veselin Jelusic’s team defeated SuperSport United in the previous round of the TKO and will hope for a similar performance. Jacky Motshegwa scored in successive matches and will once again look forward in guiding his side to claim a win to reach the next stage of the competition.

What makes this fixture interesting is that both sides have won this prestigious tournament before. Phunya Sele Sele won it 2012 under the tutelage of Clinton Larsen, defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0, while Dikwena won it twice, in 2006 (as HP Silver Stars) beating the Urban Warriors 3-1 and defeating Orlando Pirates 2-1 in 2012.