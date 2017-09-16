Platinum Stars – Chippa United Preview: De Sa up against old friend Moloi as Dikwena seek first PSL win

Platinum Stars are eager to get off the mark by claiming their first league win of the season when they welcome Chippa United on Saturday

Old friends Roger de Sa and Teboho Moloi will come face-to-face when bottom-of-the-log Platinum Stars go in search of their first victory of the new campaign against Chippa United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

The two former Bafana Bafana players worked alongside each other during De Sa's tenure at Orlando Pirates between 2012-2014.

Dikwena have lost all three of their opening league encounters so far this season. They were beaten 2-0 by Maritzburg United in their opening game before losing 3-1 away to Cape Town City; a result that saw Peter Butler lose his job, prompting the club to rope in De Sa.

The Phokeng-based outfit continued their poor start to the 2017/18 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to SuperSport United in their last match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday, but will now look to use home ground advantage to good effect against Chippa.

The Chilli Boys suffered a shock 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Baroka FC which was their second league defeat of the season after their 1-0 league opening loss to the Buccaneers.

Club owner Chippa Mpengesi has since relieved head coach Dan Malesela off his duties and brought in former Pirates assistant coach Teboho Moloi as caretaker coach.

Moloi’s appointment comes barely a month after he left the club with reports suggesting that it was due to him and coach Malesela not seeing eye-to-eye on technical matters.

Dikwena will also be hoping to settle the score. Since the two teams faced off for the first time back in the 2012/13 campaign, Stars have won two, lost three and drawn three of the eight matches.

Last season, the two sides played to a 1-1 draw at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in the first round, before Dikwena walked away with all the three points in the second round with a 2-1 win.