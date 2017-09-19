Platinum Stars - Golden Arrows Preview: Dikwena out to hand Abafana Bes'thende first league defeat

Platinum Stars are seeking to be the first team to hand Golden Arrows their first league defeat of the season when the sides clash on Wednesday.

Bottom-placed Platinum Stars host the revitalized Golden Arrows in a league fixture at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Wednesday.

Dikwena are still winless since the new campaign got underway and played to a goalless stalemate against Chippa United this past weekend. The result meant that the Phokeng-based outfit have at least picked up their first point of the season, though they remain rooted in 16th spot after four matches. Roger de Sa's men suffered their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 scoreline against Maritzburg United. Their second tie away in Cape Town ended in 3-1 drubbing at the hands of Cape Town City before they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to SuperSport United.

In what promises to be an entertaining tussle where on the one hand De Sa faces a stern test in looking to finally guide his team to their first three points of the season, and on the other hand where Clinton Larsen hopes for his charges to keep their winning momentum going that has seen them joint at the top of the log standings with the Team of Choice, Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates on eight points, fans are likely to be treated to an open game with end-to-end action.

The early PSL table early pace-setters thrashed AmaZulu 4-1 in the Durban derby this past Sunday and could extend their lead at the summit of the table to 11 points with a win against the beleaguered North West outfit.

Clinton Larsen's men are yet to taste defeat this term having won two matches and drawing two in their opening four encounters. Prior to this fixture, Abafana Bes'thende pulled off a huge upset by beating Bidvest Wits 3-1 after coming from a 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic in their opening league fixture.

Larsen will look to striker Lerato Lamola who has found his goal scoring touch again. The pacey forward is currently joint-top in the PSL goal scorers chart on three goals in four outings with Polokwane City's Rodney Ramagalela.

Last season the two teams faced off three times with Dikwena winning two and Arrows winning the other tie. The North West team came away with six points in both league ties (0-1 and 2-0) but Arrows beat them 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.