Platinum Stars – Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Dikwena in search of first league win with Masandawana visit

Dikwena are targeting to upset Masandawana when the Tshwane side travels to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium for a league clash on Sunday

Platinum Stars go in search of their first victory of the new campaign when they tackle Mamelodi Sundowns at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

Dikwena are yet to pick up a win since the 2017/18 season commenced. The Phokeng-based side have played six matches and have only picked up two points, suffering four defeats which has left them at the foot of the PSL table. Stars’ winless run continued when they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSL newcomers AmaZulu in their last league tie having led for most of the match.

Head coach Roger de Sa will be hoping to uplift his players to cause a huge upset against a Sundowns side that are wounded after they were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Wydad Casablanca.

The Tshwane giants looked to be on their way to the semifinals of the biggest club competition on the continent after taking a slender 1-0 first leg lead into the second leg in Morocco. The North African side however had other ideas as they prevented the South African side from scoring in open play as the tie ended 1-0 in favour of the home side. The Kings of Titles advanced to the last four with a 3-2 penalty shootout win.

Pitso Mosimane’s charges are playing catch up to the rest of the teams in the PSL after their CAF duties restricted to them just playing three matches so far this PSL campaign.

Ka Bo Yellow have won two of their opening three league matches and currently lie 10th on the league table with six points. In their opening league outing Masandawana recorded a convincing 2-0 win over city rivals SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby. Their next match was a shock 2-1 loss at home to Polokwane City but they got back to winning ways with a 2-1 away win against Free State Stars.

The two teams have clashed 34 times with each side coming away with 12 wins and 10 matches ending in draws.

Last season Sundowns took four points from Dikwena. In the first round, the Tshwane team left Rustenburg with all three points, winning that tie 2-1. The reverse fixture produced fireworks as the sides shared the spoils in a scintillating 2-2 draw in the capital.