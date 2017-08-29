Platinum Stars target Mamelodi Sundowns striker Fiston Abdul Razak

Dikwena are believed to be keen on one of Masandawana's fringe players in order to boost their striking department

Platinum Stars are reportedly interested in signing Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Fiston Abdul Razak on loan before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has been on the fringes at Chloorkop and most recently, he spent the 2016/17 season out on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic.

However, after returning to Tshwane at the end of the season, reports suggest that the Burundi international could once again be on his way out of the club with Platinum Stars likely to be his next destination.

According to an Independent Media source close to the player, Stars have singled out Razak as the ideal replacement for the departed duo of Ndumiso Mabena and Bongi Ntuli.

Mabena made the switch to Celtic while Ntuli has also returned to Sundowns for the time being.

“Platinum Stars are interested in Razak. The only problem now is the player’s terms. They want to sign him because they lost Ndumiso Mabena, and it is not clear whether they will retain Bongi Ntuli or not,” the source told IOL.

Meanwhile, Razak’s manager Lwazi Mazibuko has confirmed reports of interest in his client, but he refused to reveal the name of his potential suitors.

“Yes, we do have interest, but I can’t confirm the name of the teams that want to sign him. At the moment, he is still a Sundowns player,” Mazibuko explained