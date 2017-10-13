Play with High Odds on LionsBet

Manchester United face the first real test of their Premier League title ambitions against rivals Liverpool at Anfield on October 14. United sit second in the table - level on points with leaders Manchester City - after a superb start to the season, winning six of their seven opening games and scoring 21 goals in the process.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been thrilling and infuriating in equal measure, with the brilliance of Liverpool's attack being hamstrung by a soft defense to sit seven points off the pace.

Team News

Sadio Mane is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during the international break, providing Liverpool with a huge blow.

Dejan Lovren continues to struggle with injury and remains a doubt for the home side here, with Ragnar Klavan on standby to step in and partner Joel Matip at the back.

With Adam Lallana, Adam Bogan and Nathaniel Clyne all still injured for the home side, few changes are expected to Jurgen Klopp's usual starting XI.

Marouane Fellaini picked up a knee injury during the international break and will be sidelined for three weeks. With Paul Pogba still out with a hamstring injury and Michael Carrick a doubt, Jose Mourinho is short of options in central midfield.

Romelu Lukaku played through the pain in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace but was declared fit to play during the international break and came off the bench against Cyprus. He will start here.

Injury forced Phil Jones to withdraw from the England squad at the start of the international break and he remains a doubt for the away side this Saturday, while Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are long-term absentees.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford continue to battle for a starting berth on the left, with the latter expected to get the nod.