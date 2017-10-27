To play the Manchester United way or the Jose Mourinho way? Tactics will shape Tottenham's fluid attack

As Tottenham Hotspur repeatedly and exhilaratingly ripped through Liverpool on Sunday, it was difficult not to wonder what was going through Jose Mourinho’s mind.

This was on one hand the Liverpool FC team that he had got Manchester United to play so cautiously against the previous week, but who were clearly so desperately fragile at the back. Did he regret not going for it more at Anfield, not testing that backline, especially given all of the debate about his side’s defensive approach?

On the other hand, this was the Spurs team he would be facing in the Premier League next, and who were looking so fearsome. Was he relishing offering the appropriate response to all of the criticism from the 0-0 at Anfield by going at them… or was he just thinking Spurs would actually warrant a similarly constrained approach?

Whatever Mourinho eventually decides on will not just go some way to deciding Saturday’s game at Old Trafford, but also potentially this wider debate about his whole approach - and whether we will ever see him really play the way United supposedly should, at least in big games.

From that perspective, too, it has been a curious time for links to Paris Saint-Germain to come up given how so much of this is relevant to the future at United in other ways.

One of the primary criticisms of Mourinho from that game at Anfield was that it just displayed how his entire notion of football is reactive, and that reflected an inherently cautious mindset that could now be costly in a more expansive modern game when wins against the rest of the top six matter more than ever, and where Manchester City are playing such rampaging football. It’s just his nature.

Some of the main responses to that have been that it would have been too dangerous to open out against Liverpool’s attack, that Jurgen Klopp’s side actually have a good defensive record at Anfield, that it’s actually quite difficult to play for a point in the way he did and that might have been a tactical masterclass had Romelu Lukaku taken the one chance United had.