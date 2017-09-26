Player dismissals and bat restrictions - new ICC playing conditions set to come into force

Changes to the International Cricket Council's playing conditions will come into force this week.

Player send-offs and restrictions on bat sizes are among the new International Cricket Council (ICC) playing conditions that will be will be implemented from September 28.

The ICC is acting after changes were made to the Marylebone Cricket Club Code of Laws, with alterations to on-field discipline giving officials the power to dismiss batsmen from a Test match for level-four misconduct offences.

Instances where a sending off would be applicable include threatening to assault an umpire and making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with an umpire.

Bats will also be limited in scale, with the edges restricted to no more than 40 millimetres in thickness, while a maximum overall depth of 67mm will be applied. Umpires will have a gauge to ascertain the legality of a bat.

Furthermore, modifications will be made to the use of the decision review system (DRS), which will now be used in Twenty20s.

Teams will no longer be granted a top up of reviews after 80 overs of an innings, while reviews will not be lost in the event of a decision remaining unchanged purely on the basis of an 'umpire's call'.

Other amendments relate to the necessary conditions for a run out, boundary catches, and the fact a batsman can be caught, stumped or run out if the ball bounces off a helmet worn by a fielder or wicket-keeper.

South Africa's match against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's clash with Pakistan will be the first to be played under the new conditions.