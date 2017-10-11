Player exodus reported at struggling Muhoroni Youth

Chemelil Sugar bounced back from defeats against Sofapaka and Gor Mahia respectively to down Nakumatt FC 2-0

A mass exodus of players has been reported at Muhoroni Youth even as financial hunger continues to bite into the nerves of the team.

Reports from Kisumu indicate that Muhoroni Youth are currently going through tough financial times, with players and the technical bench going for close to five months without pay.

“These are hard times for the club. There are those (players), who have quit the team, and only the very strong mentally are left with us,” Muhoroni Youth Team Manager Jefferson Odongo confirmed.

“Muhoroni Sugar is undergoing problems of their own because there is a shortage of sugarcane all over the country, so they haven’t been as forthcoming as they used to. That’s the other problem,” Odongo told official KPL website.

According to information obtained by Goal, a section of Muhoroni Youth players have now threatened not to honour league games and training citing delayed allowances.

But this is complicated by the fact that the club has no monthly salaries for players, who depend only on winning match allowances. Muhoroni have only won five of their last 25 games this season.

Muhoroni have been confined to the lower regions of the table since the beginning of the season with only 21 points.