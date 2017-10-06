Player ratings: Melbourne City v Brisbane Roar - Kamau nets first brace of his career

The Kenyan native put John Aloisi's men to the sword with two goals in either side to half time

A first career brace for young gun Bruce Kamau was enough as Melbourne City comfortably defeated Brisbane Roar 2-0 on Friday evening.

The hosts consolidated a dominant opening 45 minutes when the Kenyan slotted into the bottom right corner on the edge of the box moments prior to the interval.

Despite a resurgent performance from the Roar following the break, the 22-year-old doubled their advantage with just over 15 minutes to go as a shot off Nick Fitzgerald's cross deflected into the back of the net.

Here's how both sets of players fared in the opening match of the season.

MELBOURNE CITY

Eugene Galekovic - 7: Didn't have much to do but got the clean sheet.



Michael Jakobsen - 6: Looked uncomfortable at times in an unfamiliar position.



Iacopo La Rocca - 6: Did his job without much fanfare.



Bart Schenkeveld - 7: Marshalled the defence well on debut. Looks to be a good acquistion.



Manny Muscat - 7: Got forward down the right and defended well.



Osama Malik - 6: Stayed deep and protected the back four.



Luke Brattan - 7: Pulled the strings and put in a few quality balls.



Nick Fitzgerald - 8: Lively and creative. Looks set for a big year.



Stefan Mauk - 5: Missed a few clear cut chances. Not his best game.



Bruce Kamau - 9: Scored a brace and buzzed around looking dangerous.



Ross McCormack - 7: Looked short of match fitness and sharpness but held the ball up well.

SUBSTITUTES

Scott Jamieson - N/A: Didn't start because he was short of match fitness. Came on with eight minutes to go

Braedyn Crowley - N/A: Was given a few minutes to stretch his legs.

Marcin Budzinksi - N/A: Looked the part in his 10 minutes on the pitch.

Words: Kieran Francis (kieran_francis)

BRISBANE ROAR

Michael Theo - 5: His glovework was largely solid but couldn't do much against the two goals.