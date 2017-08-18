Who are the players Arsenal are looking to sell this summer?

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that the Gunners need to trim their squad before the start of the Premier League season.

Wenger’s side go into the new campaign with a 33-man squad - one of the largest in the English top flight - and a host of fringe players remain stuck on the wage bill even though they’re unlikely to feature for Arsenal in 2017-18.

Goal takes a look at the players Wenger is prepared to let go this summer in order to free up space in his squad and cut down the ever-increasing wage bill.

MATHIEU DEBUCHY

The defender signed from Newcastle United in 2014 at which time he was France’s first choice right-back.

A mixture of injuries and Hector Bellerin’s rise to the first team saw Debuchy demoted to the substitutes bench where he has struggled for game time since. His hefty salary means that potential suitors have a hurdle to cross before agreeing personal terms with the 32-year-old, although Marseille and Besiktas are currently in talks with the player’s representative over a potential permanent move away from Emirates Stadium.

KIERAN GIBBS

Gibbs has been at Arsenal since the age of 14 but a series of injury problems and Nacho Monreal’s rise to first choice left-back have seen him fall down the pecking order.

The summer arrival of Sead Kolasinac and first team promotion for youngster Cohen Bramall means Gibbs will almost certainly leave the club whether it’s in the coming weeks or in January. His significantly high salary is another sticking point where negotiations with Premier League sides including Watford and West Brom interested.

LUCAS PEREZ

