Which players woulda make up a combined Kedah-JDT best XI?





This Saturday sees Kedah take on Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) in the final of the 2017 Malaysia Cup. It's a meeting between arguably the two best teams in the country and judging by the way both teams are coming up with the pre-match banters, it looks to be a sizzling end in store for the fans.

Both teams have quality players in their side but like any comparison of teams, both teams have better and lesser quality players comparatively to each other. Goal pick up "Best Combined XI" from the two set of players, based on the players who are fit and could feature in the final at Shah Alam Stadium in a few days' time without the nationality restrictions in a 4-3-3 formation.

While Kedah's Ifwat Akmal is a promising goalkeeper, at this point in time, JDT's Izham Tarmizi is the undisputed number one in the country. Not the tallest of custodions but Izham has a great command of his box and is good with his deliveries as well. The same could be in the fight for the left back slot, where Fazly Mazlan's energy and pace sees him getting in ahead of Fitir Omar.

At right back it's the battle between current national team preferred choice against a former one. Rizal Ghazali will get the nod over the older S. Kunanlan. The former has an amazing recovery in his to combat any disadvantageous situations as well as being a great asset in attacking positions.

The pairing at the heart of the defence is Fadhli Shas and Zac Anderson as both have been the most consistent amongst the others that consist of Khairul Helmi, Junior Eldstal and Aidil Zafuan. Fadhli is coming into his own towards the end of this season while Anderson is an absolute presence at the back.

In midfield, it would be Ignacio 'Natxo' Insa operating in a slighlty more withdrawn role than what he is usually accustomed to in JDT. The former Levante star has the range of passing and vision to be the first line of playmaker from a deeper position.