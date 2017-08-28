Players must respect contracts, says SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews

Matsatsantsa's CEO is adamant that Brockie will not be leaving the club in the current transfer window

It was reported on the weekend that SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie had handed in a transfer request amidst interest from cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, Matsatsantsa are adamant that the New Zealand international will not be allowed to leave this season, having only recently signed a new three-year contract with the club.

“He is going nowhere, not now. Players must start respecting their contracts,” SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews told SunSport.

“Yes, he officially requested a transfer. But we rejected it. He is not for sale and that is that!”

“If he wanted to leave, then why did he sign a three-year contract? Players must respect contracts.

“I am not going to start running around looking for a striker now. He must just accept it and knuckle down to his duties,” Matthews added.

Speculation surrounding the attacker’s future gained traction after he was not only benched for SuperSport’s game against Kaizer Chiefs, but he was also excluded from Eric Tinkler’s match day squad ahead of their crunch first leg MTN 8 semi-final encounter against Maritzburg United on Saturday, and Matthews has explained that the 29-year-old's exclusion was because he was not in the right state of mind to play.

“Given Brockie’s state of mind right now, he had to be left out of the team against Maritzburg. It is better for him to sit out, as he is not in the right frame of mind,” Matthews said.

“Maybe we could consider offers at the end of the current season,” Matthews concluded.