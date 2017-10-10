Players union warns cricketers are 'traditionalists' and unlikely to support four-day cricket
The players union has warned that cricketers are “traditionalists” and unlikely to support four-day Test cricket as the game’s governing body meets this week to finally give the go ahead for a World Test championship.
The International Cricket Council meets from Wednesday until Friday in Auckland and is expected to announce separate league structures for Test and 50-over cricket after years of discussions and failed attempts to introduce change.
Telegraph Sport revealed last month the England & Wales Cricket Board’s support for four-day Test matches and there will be discussions around the format this week. Officially the ECB says its stance on four-day cricket remains neutral until proper plans are put on the table but behind the scenes influential figures at the board support a reduction from five-day to four-day Tests to help with scheduling.
A four-day championship will not happen at this stage but one-off matches to experiment with the format, a little like floodlit Tests, are expected with the first game to take place in South Africa on Boxing Day when South Africa play Zimbabwe.
But Tony Irish, the chief executive of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (Fica), has warned his players remain sceptical about the need for four-day Tests.
“We urge the ICC and boards not to look at ad hoc solutions to Test cricket in isolation. Any proposed change needs to fit into whatever the new overall global structure is going to be,” he said.
“If the ICC for example is coming up with a new league structure for Test cricket then how does playing four-day Tests fit into that and what are the advantages and disadvantages of four days, as opposed to five days, in that structure? If there are not significant advantages in making the structure and schedule better then why change? If there are significant advantages then these need to be understood before decisions are simply made to change the format.
“On field considerations raised by players also need to be part of discussions around overall change, including the role of weather, number of overs per day, player workload and pitch conditions. Off field considerations include issues like freeing up time in the schedule, consistency in scheduling and cost savings.
“If one simply looks at the concept in isolation, without looking at all the pros and cons and how it fits in the overall structure, then its pretty obvious that traditionalists, which includes many players who consider Test cricket as the pinnacle of the game, are not going to be in favour of a change to four days.”
The round of ICC meetings start tomorrow with the influential chief executives group where much of the work on the nuts and bolts of the Test championship has been done.
Their recommendations will go to the full board on Friday. Fica wants to see the ICC adopt a proper approach to four-day Tests rather than allow the odd match to go ahead. Until that happens the union cannot support moves for change.
Guy Lavender, the new chief executive of MCC told Telegraph Sport last week his club strongly support the retention of five-day Tests.
Irish said: “We don’t believe that the four-day format needs to be “trialled” to see how it works. We all know how four-day cricket works, its been played for many years as a domestic first-class format. In the interim, if various countries simply start playing four-day Tests on a random basis we think that this is likely to become confusing and will simply add to the existing uncertainty around Test cricket.”