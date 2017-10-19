Playing against Samuel Eto’o was a real eye-opener, says Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

The former Blues skipper remembered the African legend for his qualities that caught his eye in a Champions League encounter at the Camp Nou

Frank Lampard has disclosed that Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o and Brazil legend Ronaldinho as the two players that proved to be the ‘massive eye-opener’ for him in the elite European competition.

The former England international recalled a Uefa Champions League game when Chelsea battled Barcelona at the Camp Nou as the moment that changed his thought on how good he was.

Lampard singled out the Antalyspor forward for his pace and his former teammate Ronaldinho for his ability on the pitch.

“I remember going to Barcelona, the Nou Camp, playing against a Ronaldinho-Eto’o team and it was a massive eye-opener for me,” he told BT Sport.

“I thought I was a good player in the Premier League and all of a sudden Eto’o was the fastest player I had ever seen, Ronaldinho had the most ability, and it was a real eye-opener for me.”

“It's how you react to that extra step-up in quality."