Playing behind close doors will be an advantage for Enyimba, says Udoh

The Owena Waves have been forced to play behind closed doors and the Nigerian forward believes that could be an advantage for the People's Elephants

Enyimba captain, Mfon Udoh has revealed that Sunshine Stars may miss their home fans as their match day 21 fixture in the Nigeria Professional League in Akure.

Sunshine Stars have been directed by the League Management Company to play behind closed doors, following their fans' unruly behavior after the home loss to Lobi Stars on May 21.

He believes that the People's Elephant can pick up the maximum points in Akure on Sunday, following their 1-0 win away to Remo Stars.

"Playing behind closed door will be a huge disadvantage to the home team because the fans cheers motivates a team," Udoh told Goal.

"If the home fans do much of cheers then Sunshine Stars will miss their fans but if the fans put more pressure on them then they may not miss their fans that much.

"As for Enyimba, the last time we came to Akure the fans didn't behave too well but right now we are confident that we can pull a win back to back after the win in Sagamu.

"We got to Akure on Fiday, we are relaxed and ready for the match on Sunday. A win for us against Sunshine Stars means we shall move on the table to and that will be a huge success to our target.

"Sunshine Stars will come out against us like a wounded lion, you know they lost at home to Lobi Stars last week but that's an advantage for Enyimba because we aren't under any sort of pressure. So while Sunshine Stars will likely come all out tomorrow we shall leverage on those mistakes they will make."