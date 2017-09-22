Playing in the Caf Champions League is not easy, says Mamelodi Sundowns' Denis Onyango

Masandawana's goalkeeper says that the Tshwane giants will need to be as hard-nosed as the Kings of Titles if they are to succeed

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to lock horns with Moroccan Champions Wydad Casablanca on Saturday evening.

Masandawana will be looking to defend their slender advantage in front of what is expected to be a hostile atmosphere at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. North Africa has always been a tough place to travel to, and Sundowns have already witnessed first-hand the type of gamesmanship and shenanigans which they have become known for.

On arrival in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, the Brazilians were sent on a wild goose chase in search of a suitable training venue after the Kings of Titles failed to provide one.

Nonetheless, ahead of the weekend’s crunch encounter, Sundowns’ Denis Onyango has called for he Tshwane giants to remain focused as they know what to expect from their opponents as the tournament reaches its business end.

"We know what's coming. They [Wydad] are very hard working and aggressive and we must also work hard to get to the final," Onyango told The Sowetan.

The Uganda international has thrived in African competition even being named African-based Footballer of the Year, and Onyango says that it is the allure of playing in such a competitive tournament which is motivating him to give his best.

"It has been a dream for us to win the Champions League and it drives us. We can play the Premiership (PSL) every year but it's not easy to be in the African tournament every season,” he explained.

"It was my dream to play in it [Champions League]. So, when given the opportunity I want to give my best because not everyone gets a chance to play in it. It gets the best out of me," Onyango concluded.