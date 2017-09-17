Plunkett demands ODI response from England

After England fell to a narrow T20 defeat to West Indies, Liam Plunkett expects a response in the five-match ODI series.

Liam Plunkett has demanded a reaction from England in the upcoming one-day international series with West Indies after they were beaten in the sole Twenty20.

England were unable to chase down their target of 177 at Chester-le-Street on Saturday as the T20 world champions claimed a 21-run victory.

It was an 11th loss in 15 T20 meetings against West Indies for England, the tourists winning a third match in a row against Eoin Morgan's side in the shortest format.

The two sides now embark on a five-match ODI series and Plunkett expects to see a response from England.

"We have to learn from our mistakes and quickly get over it with the one-dayers just around the corner," he told reporters.

"In the ODIs we've done well, we're a confident team and we're looking forward to the ODI series.

"There are lots of stars in that team, you want to play against that and it's going to be a good series. As they've shown, they've got some good cricketers."

The series will be England's last action before heading to Australia for the Ashes, but Plunkett will test himself in the Bangladesh Premier League with Sylhet Sixers to prepare himself for the white-ball matches Down Under in January.

"I can't wait [to play in Bangladesh]," he added. "I want to pick up some new skills leading into Australia.

"It's going to be a good competition but it's tough, it'll be hot and the wickets will be flat. I'm 32, I feel right now is the best time for that.

"I'm playing for England, I'm in the shop window so I think it's time to play T20."