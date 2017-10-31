Pochettino 'confident' Kane will face Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino is "confident" Harry Kane will be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League after training with the Tottenham squad Tuesday.

England international Kane missed Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Premier League rivals Manchester United on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

Pochettino spoke of his hope on Monday that Kane could be back for Wednesday's match at Wembley, but stressed it would be down to the player whether he felt up to playing.

Kane has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season and it seems optimism is growing that he could make a welcome return to the starting XI for the Madrid clash.

"We are really confident," Pochettino told a news conference.

"It may be possible but I don't want to say 100 per cent as we have one more day.

"He trained today but it is important we make the right decision."

