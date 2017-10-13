Pochettino: 'Disrespectful' Guardiola struggles to be a gentleman

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has taken a swing at Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City boss referred to Spurs as 'the Harry Kane team'.

Guardiola had been asked for his thoughts on the title race, to which he replied that Chelsea and Manchester United would be tough opponents alongside Pochettino's Kane-led charges.

The White Hart Lane boss has not taken kindly to the Catalan's comments, however, claiming that his opposite number was disrespectful to other players within the London club.

“I know Pep,” the Argentine said, “When he's excited after an amazing win he struggles to keep his position and be a gentleman.

“It was disrespectful for many.

“When he was at Barca I never said 'the Messi team'

"I think it’s a sad comment because the players laugh about that. If you’re a manager you must show more, no? To be above this type of comment."

Poch on Pep GFX More