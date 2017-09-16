Pochettino bemused by referee Dean after frustrating draw

Tottenham have not won at Wembley in the league and Mauricio Pochettino aimed his frustration at the referee after drawing with Swansea.

Mauricio Pochettino was left bemused by referee Mike Dean's performance as Tottenham were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Saturday.

Spurs are still waiting for a first league win at Wembley after failing to break down Swansea, though Harry Kane did rattle the crossbar.

Tottenham had two strong appeals for penalties turned down, with Martin Olsson appearing to deliberately handle in the area and Jordan Ayew seeming to clip Serge Aurier.

Dean waved away both appeals, instead penalising Aurier for handball on the second claim. And Pochettino made no attempt to hide his indignation at the decisions.

The Spurs boss told the BBC: "It is so clear. What is not clear [is] why Mike Dean [chose to] justify in front of our players that it was handball, but it was not handball.

"If you are not sure about the situation then why say it was handball? It was unlucky but we need to look at ourselves and try to be better next time and score before this situation.

"It was unlucky for us. We did not get the one penalty we deserved. In that situation the referee had a no good afternoon.

"We created chances and dominated the game but were a little unlucky.

"I am happy with the performance although it is another game we draw here at Wembley and that is no good."

Meanwhile Swansea manager Paul Clement was pleased with his side's response after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Newcastle United last time out.

"We certainly had to graft for a point," Clement told BT Sport.

"I'm very proud of the effort the players put in. [We had] some hairy moments, they [Spurs] came close on a couple of occasions. We didn't create any real chances, but we have to think that's a good point.

"All our guys defended brilliantly, that puts in good stead for the future to know that we can go to difficult places and grind out a result."