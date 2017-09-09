Pochettino heaps praise on Tottenham centurion Kane

Mauricio Pochettino had no doubts over Harry Kane's ability after the England forward opened his Premier League account for the season to bring up a century of Tottenham goals in Saturday's 3-0 win at Everton.

Stuck on 99 since the final day of last season, the 24-year-old notched his hundred with a fortuitous cross-cum-shot to open the scoring before making it 101 with a second after the interval.

Kane's brace came either side of Christian Eriksen's close-range finish as Spurs comfortably eased to their second win in four Premier League matches this term.

Pochettino applauded the achievement and brushed aside concerns over Kane's persistent inability to find the net in August.

"There were no doubts about him. It was only a short few games that he did not score," Pochettino told the BBC.

"He scored with the national team last week and today he scored twice. I think it is fantastic for him and fantastic for the team.

"He is a great, great striker."

Tottenham's win was their second straight victory on the road and helps maintain momentum after taking just a lone point from their first two home matches of the league campaign.

With a midweek Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley to be followed by a visit from Swansea, Pochettino insists Spurs have the form to break their home curse.

"Maybe it is real, the hoodoo," he laughed.

"The only way to change that is trying to play well, better than our opponent, and trying to win games.

"We have the whole season. I am sure Wembley will start to feel like home, like White Hart Lane did before."