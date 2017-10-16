Pochettino: Madrid are not the Ronaldo team

Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham will not solely focus on Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted there is more to Real Madrid than just Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Tuesday's Champions League showdown with the titleholders.

Pochettino face the daunting trip to the Santiago Bernabeu to meet two-time defending champions Madrid, who were led by Ronaldo's winner against Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday.

Tipped to add to his four Ballon d'Or award this year, Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer Ronaldo has netted six goals in all competitions this term.

"He's a very important player, but they have lots of very good players," Pochettino said via the Mirror.

"The squad they have is amazing and they have a very good manager. They're a fantastic club, but you need contributions from the whole squad to win titles."

"Cristiano is like [Lionel] Messi, they have a huge impact on their team. He's one of the best players in the world, it's clear," Pochettino added.

"It's difficult to say anything new about these players – like Maradona – as they are just special.

"They can change games and make their teams better. We're not just playing Real Madrid, we're playing the best player in the world."

Tottenham and Madrid are level on six points, having both won their opening two Group H fixtures.

Meanwhile, Spurs star Christian Eriksen was glad to shake "the Harry Kane team" label before the clash in the Spanish capital.

Eriksen scored the winner in Tottenham's 1-0 Premier League victory against Bournemouth at Wembley on Saturday.

Asked about Guardiola's comment, Eriksen said: "No one wants to be called a one-man team, if it is meant seriously. I don't know if it was. It is a team performance and if you have respect you probably don't say it. It maybe was a joke but I don't know."