Pochettino open to England job having helped to build squad

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino admits he would “relish” the opportunity to manage England having helped to shape their squad down the years.

The Argentine arrived in the Premier League as an unknown quantity, having spent much of his playing days and early managerial career in Spain with Espanyol.

He was, however, able to impress at Southampton, earning him a switch to Spurs in 2014.

Pochettino is now widely regarded as one of the finest tactical brains in the business and has revealed that he could put those attributes to good use with England at some stage in the future.

He said in a book focusing on Tottenham’s title challenge in 2016-17, which is being serialised by the Daily Mail: "If I were to be an international manager one day, I'd relish the opportunity to coach the England national team.

"I've heard that I've been considered for the job before, but I don't know if there was any truth in it.

"I'd be reunited with loads of familiar faces - Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Adam Lallana.''

