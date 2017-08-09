Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts

Not one player has moved to White Hart Lane in the summer transfer window, but the manager insists that is about to change

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has assured fans that they will sign up to four players before the end of the transfer window.

Last season's Premier League runners-up have yet to bring in any reinforcements despite selling Kyle Walker, Nabil Bentaleb, Clinton N'Jie and Federico Fazio for a combined sum reportedly close to £72 million.

Spurs' reluctance to spend while their title rivals have invested heavily in new players has prompted concerns they will be unable to challenge in 2017-18, but Pochettino has promised that there will be new arrivals before the window closes on August 31.

"For sure we're going to spend," he told talkSPORT. "We're going to strengthen our squad and sign some players who can help us fight. We need new energy in the team.

"We have a very confident team who are ready to challenge again for a big season, but it's true we have the responsibility to try to provide some new energy every season.

"I'm sure that will happen and we'll add some players before the end of the transfer window. We are working hard to deliver that and ensure that by the end we add a few players, maybe three or four. We'll see. We are so close to making it happen.

"The transfer market is a little bit more relaxed now. The other big sides have spent almost all their money and now it's our moment. It's Tottenham's time to get involved.

"The type of player we want to add is very specific and it has been difficult to make it happen early on in the transfer window, but we are so calm."

Spurs begin their top-flight campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday.