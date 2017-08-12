Pochettino responds to Man Utd and City spending by trying to 'win in a different way'

Mauricio Pochettino has seen Manchester rivals United and City spend big this summer but claims Tottenham are trying to “win in a different way”.

The Spurs head coach has faced criticism during the current transfer window for failing to add to his ranks while others have embarked on elaborate recruitment drives.

Having helped to turn his side into Premier League title contenders, the general consensus is that more bodies are required to kick on and handle the demands of competition on multiple fronts.

Pochettino, though, retains full faith in those already at his disposal and says he would rather triumph through careful tinkering than by attempting to buy success.

The Argentine said ahead of a Premier League opener against newly-promoted Newcastle on Sunday: "Always in my life I try to win. When I play with my son or my wife, I try to win. I am so competitive. We are so competitive and ambitious.

"It's a big challenge for us to make Tottenham a winning team, to build a strong mentality to challenge the big sides like Manchester United and Manchester City who are spending a lot of money.

"When you see our philosophy and the way we work, it's so exciting. We try to win in a different way to other clubs.

"We are unique and try to be strong and have no doubt when people are doubting about us.

"We are so calm and relaxed. We will assess at the end of the season if we are right or not."

Tottenham have seen their lack of transfer activity questioned from inside their own camp of late, with England international Danny Rose admitting that he expected more from the club.

He told The Sun: "I am not saying buy ten players, I’d love to see two or three - and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players.

"Under Harry Redknapp we signed Rafa van der Vaart. It was like, ‘Wow, how did he do that?’ I mean signings like that are what we need - that’s just my opinion.”

Rose has since apologised for his comments but Spurs now have less than three weeks in which to get any late deals done, with the summer deadline on August 31.