Pochettino says Tottenham out of Premier League title race after slip up against West Brom

The London side were unable to fully recover from an early goal on Saturday, meaning they could slip 13 points behind leaders Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino has conceded Tottenham Hotspur can give up on their hopes of winning the Premier League title after Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Brom.

A goal from Salomon Rondon gave West Brom a fourth-minute lead at Wembley before Harry Kane scored in the 74th minute to secure a point for Spurs.

The result means Pochettino's side fall five points behind second-placed Manchester United, while leaders Manchester City will be 13 points better off if they can beat Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

The Argentine was happy with his players' efforts against Albion, but admits that it leaves them too far behind Pep Guardiola's side to maintain any hopes of lifting the crown.

“Yes, it’s true now that the gap is 10 points and it’s massive in the Premier League," he told reporters after the game when asked if his team were out of the race.

The coach continued to BBC Sport: "I think we are disappointed because the effort from us was massive but we conceded the goal so early in the game, and they had the belief to play deep, so it was hard for us to move the ball.

"In the last 15 minutes we increased our level and created a lot of chances to score but we weren't clinical. It is always difficult in the Premier League when you concede a goal so early, it changes the way the team wants to play.

"We took a lot of risks trying to score and we didn't concede many chances, they had the chance when they scored and one in the second half. The result is 1-1 and I'm disappointed because we lose two points. Now, we need to look forward now and try to win the next game."

Gary Megson took charge of first-team duties after Tony Pulis' sacking earlier in the week and the caretaker manager hailed his side's performance after what has been an eventful period for the club.