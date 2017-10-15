Pochettino to be Tottenham's Sir Alex Ferguson? Levy hoping Argentine oversees Spurs dynasty

Mauricio Pochettino has been challenged to become “the Sir Alex Ferguson of Tottenham Hotspur” by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

The Argentine is into his fourth season at the helm in north London, having traded Southampton for their Premier League rivals in the summer of 2014.

In that time, Pochettino has forced Spurs into title contention and made them a staple part of the battle for top-four finishes and Champions League football.

He committed to a new contract in 2016, taking him through to 2021, with it now up to him to deliver tangible reward and build a dynasty similar to that overseen by an iconic figure at Manchester United.

Levy wrote in a column for the Daily Mail: “I have always said to him that I want him to be a partner, that when he signed a contract for five years — which was a massive commitment for the club — it was on the basis that we were really going to commit to each other.

“I want Mauricio to be the Sir Alex Ferguson of Tottenham Hotspur and he has the most fantastic opportunity to be that. I have confidence that he can do it. We’re so aligned in where we want to be.”

