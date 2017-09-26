Pochettino: Tottenham players love Serge Aurier

The Spurs boss has hailed the Ivory Coast international for his ‘fantastic behaviour’ since his arrival from PSG this summer

Serge Aurier is loved by his Tottenham teammates, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spurs boss said the 24-year-old’s sending off in his first English Premier League start against West Ham is not a true reflection of his person. And that he has a 'fantastic' relation with his colleagues.

“His reputation is not about getting sent off many times," Pochettino told London Evening Standard.

“His behaviour is fantastic on the team, since he arrived. The teammates love him. He is a very good teammate and he is very good friends with Kieran Trippier, who he competes with for the same position.

“I think, to be honest, he is doing very well. We are so happy with him,”

The Argentine lauded the influence of Aurier’s former teammate at Marseille, Moussa Sissoko for helping to ease him into life in the English topflight.

Pochettino added: “Yes, it's good for Aurier to have Sissoko to help integrate him.

“I think Sissoko is doing very well. I am so happy with him this season.”