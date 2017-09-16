Pochettino urges Spurs to get over Wembley worries

Tottenham need "a new dynamic" to replicate last season's home form in their new setting of Wembley, according to their Argentine head coach

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham need to "move on" from the issue of their form at Wembley after being held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea City.

Despite claiming a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at the venue on Wednesday, Spurs struggled to break Swansea down and failed to score in a home Premier League match for the first time in 30 games.

Pochettino, who will hope his side can find the target when they face Barnsley at home in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, acknowledged that playing at the national stadium could be a factor affecting their form but said he does not want to dwell on it any longer.

When asked if the move to Wembley had negatively influenced his side's home form, he said: "Maybe you are right. We can spend all season talking about that and come back at the end.

"It's a good point to talk about. But Dortmund was Wembley and some games before here. I think no.

"We need to play here at Wembley. I think we need to move on. Because if not, we are in the past.

"Last season was a fantastic season at White Hart Lane. Now that is history and we are building a new stadium and that will be fantastic.

"I take every season as it being different. We have a new dynamic and we need to be positive."

Pochettino was also asked why Ben Davies and Mousa Dembele were unused substitutes against Swansea.

He replied: "[Davies] got a knock on his ankle but we need to rotate. One player is not key to a loss.

"We felt [Dembele] needed to rest after Wednesday."