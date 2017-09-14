Pogba on crutches as Man Utd star faces up to six weeks out injured

The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Champions League action against Basel and could now be missing for up to six weeks

Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury has left him on crutches, with the Manchester United midfielder expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The France international lasted less than 20 minutes of the Red Devils’ Champions League clash with Basel on Tuesday before being forced from the field.

Having hobbled out of European action, the 24-year-old has revealed on social media that he is currently unable to walk unaided.

HOW LONG IS POGBA INJURED FOR?

Jose Mourinho admitted after the Basel game, which United won 3-0, that he expected Pogba to be sidelined for “a few weeks”.

The in-form midfielder underwent scans on Wednesday and it is suggested that he will be out of action for at least a month, but potentially up to six weeks.

WHAT GAMES WILL POGBA MISS?

He is almost definitely going to sit out Premier League meetings with Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

He will also be missing for a Carabao Cup tie with Burton Albion and a Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow.

As well as missing important domestic and European fixtures, Pogba is also set to be absent from France’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus in early October.

If he is to sit out six weeks of competition, then his participation in a heavyweight meeting with Liverpool at Anfield on October 14 will also be in doubt.

That news will come as a blow to United, who have seen Pogba open the 2017-18 campaign in some style.

He already has two goals to his name and was selected as the Red Devils’ Player of the Month for August.