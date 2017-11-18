Pogba was different class - Mourinho praises midfielder after impressive comeback

Fit-again duo Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic made their returns from injury as Manchester United eased to victory.

Jose Mourinho heaped praise on Paul Pogba after the midfielder dazzled on his return from injury for Manchester United.

The France international hadn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in September but there were no signs of rust as he ran the show in United's 4-1 triumph over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Pogba provided the assist for Anthony Martial's equaliser before tapping in his side's third goal, helping United to leapfrog Chelsea and reclaim second place in the Premier League.

Mourinho - who revealed he allowed Pogba to decide how many minutes he played - feels the presence of the 24-year-old made a telling difference to the way the team performed, particularly in attack.

"[Pogba was] different class. [It was] what we had in the beginning of the season with Paul and [Nemanja] Matic, growing up together and being like the engine of the team," the Portuguese manager told BT Sport.

"We lost a bit of that because, while other players are good players, they have different qualities.

"I left it in Paul's hands as to how long he played. We made that decision [to replace him] at a good time - it was a great performance from him."

While Pogba was replaced by Marouane Fellaini in the 70th minute, team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his comeback from a serious knee injury with a late cameo off the bench.

The Swede made his first appearance in 216 days and, after coming on in the 77th minute, nearly marked the occasion with a goal, Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot keeping out his acrobatic volley just before full-time.