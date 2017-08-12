Pogba explains what Man Utd must do to be considered 'big' again

Paul Pogba admits that Manchester United need to be “winning everything” if they are to be considered “big” again.

The Red Devils have got back on the trophy trail in recent seasons, with Louis van Gaal securing the FA Cup in his final act as the club’s manager in 2016.

Jose Mourinho built on that triumph in his debut campaign at the helm, with Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League successes toasted.

United are, however, aware of the need to push themselves back into Premier League contention, with Pogba setting the lofty target of challenging on all fronts in 2017-18.

"What's a good season? Winning everything!” the France international told Sky Sports.

“We are Manchester United and we want to get back to being the big Manchester United.

"We want to win more trophies and do better in the Premier League and we're obviously happy to be back in the Champions League. We're here to do great things.

"Do I have to be more of a leader? No, I'm just myself. I'm the same, talking, encouraging players. I'm 24 now but when you are on the pitch there is no age.

"When I was young I was doing the same. A good season for me? Winning everything! A player has a great season when the team does great. That's it."

United have spent big once again in their pursuit of more major honours, with well over £100 million invested in Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.

Pogba expects all three new arrivals to make a positive impression at Old Trafford, with the trio having already shown their worth during pre-season.

He added: "He's [Lukaku] had a good pre-season. Scoring goals, that's what we were expecting. [Nemanja] Matic, you can see he's been working hard.

"He's settled in the team like he was there for the whole of pre-season. We're happy. Victor, too, you can see his quality straight away. We have a very good group.

"We [Lukaku and Pogba] talked about it last season, wondering if one day we would play together and it's happened this season so I'm very happy. We all are. We have a good relationship."

United will open their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with a home date against West Ham on Sunday.