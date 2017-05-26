Pogba would have left for €60m had we inserted buyout clause - Marotta

Current Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could have left Juventus for €60 million had the Serie A side inserted a buyout clause.

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has revealed the Serie A champions felt €60 million was a good figure for Paul Pogba a few years ago and is pleased they never inserted a buy-out clause in the current Manchester United star's contract.

The Bianconeri would eventually sell Pogba to United for an initial fee of €105 million which could potentially rise to €110m depending on clauses in the transfer.

With Juventus getting an unexpected windfall - and potentially more to come - Marotta feels the France international's transfer is the perfect example why release clauses are a bad idea.

"The value of a player is determined when you sell him," Marotta told Tuttosport.

"Had we put a clause in Pogba's contract three years before we sold him, €60 million would have been a good number. But we now sold him for €110m.

"Buyout clauses are madness. I will never insert one in a player's contract. A high clause is not an advantage. It puts you in a vulnerable position instead.

"I don't know if Napoli would have sold Gonzalo Higuain for €90 million without the clause."