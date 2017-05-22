‘Pogba’s made no impression at all’ - Gullit provokes Man Utd anger ahead of Ajax final showdown

The Dutch legend has slammed the £89 million France international and the impact that he has made during his first season back at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba has made “no impression at all” since returning to Manchester United in an £89 million transfer, according to Dutch icon Ruud Gullit.

The France international was signed by Jose Mourinho in a record-breaking deal with the intention of helping to wake a sleeping giant from its slumber.

Why Liverpool want Ajax to beat Utd

He has been involved in Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs, but is yet to make the expected impact and could only help United to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Pogba may get another opportunity to repay some of the sizeable investment made in his ability in the Europa League final with Ajax on Wednesday, but Gullit sees no reason why the Eredivisie side should be worried about him if he does feature.

The former Chelsea star, who is now assistant manager of the Netherlands national side, told Voetbal Primeur : "Pogba has made no impression at all in England. I do not know if Ajax have to be concerned by him right now.

“If they can play their own game, it doesn't matter who they [United] are playing. You must, however, always take care of the counter against United.”

Herrera: History over CL spot

Pogba’s involvement in the final has been cast into doubt amid reports that he is still struggling with a hamstring complaint.

The 24-year-old is said to have been receiving treatment on the problem for eight weeks, with Voetbal Primeur suggesting that United took a risk in playing the midfielder against Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season.