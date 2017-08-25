Pogba named Europa League Player of the Season

Paul Pogba has won the Europa League Player of the Season award after his starring role in Manchester United's success.

The 24-year-old played in every game in Europe's secondary club tournament as Jose Mourinho's side lifted the crown in 2016-17.

Pogba capped off his first season back at United since his €105 million move from Juventus with the opening goal in the final as the Red Devils beat Ajax 2-0, his third goal in the competition.

And the former Juventus star was rewarded for his impressive displays when he was named the best in the campaign.

More to follow...