Pogba names Scholes & Carrick as Man Utd role models

Paul Pogba has named Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick as two of his role models at Manchester United.

The France international, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, rejoined the club from Juventus for a then world record £89 million fee.

And Pogba, having initially left the club for Italy in 2012, claims that he has learned a great deal from both Scholes and Carrick over his two stints at Old Trafford.

"I've learned from Paul Scholes and Michael," Pogba told the United programme.

"I'm still learning from Michael. He is an example for me and I always look at him in training.

"I listen to his advice - every time, before a game, he comes to talk to me and he will ask me things and keep me calm.

“To be honest, he is a mentor to me and someone I look up to.”

Pogba was making his way in the game when Scholes retired from United duty in 2011, and replaced the former England international during his testimonial against the New York Cosmos.

"Scholesy may not be here anymore but when I was younger I was looking at him a lot as a midfielder,” Pogba added.

"To come on for him in his testimonial as a young player was a dream come true."