Pogba only named 31st best player in the world

Manchester United's €105 million man Paul Pogba has only placed 31st in the 2017 Goal 50.

The France international rejoined the English outfit last summer for a then world-record fee, four years after leaving for Juventus on a free transfer.

Pogba lifted two major trophies during his first season back at Old Trafford, helping Jose Mourinho's side win the League Cup and the Europa League. This secured a return to the Champions League, with United having only finished sixth in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old racked up nine goals and six assists in 51 appearances in all competitions but while his manager lashed out at football's "Einsteins" for expecting too much from Pogba and writing him off too quickly, several pundits and former players criticised his positioning and defensive discipline during the 2016-17 campaign.