Pogba picks Eric Bailly as funniest Manchester United player

The France international selected the Ivory Coast defender as the wittiest player in the Jose Mourinho’s squad

Paul Pogba has chosen Eric Bailly as the funniest Manchester United player.

The 24-year-old midfielder revealed that the Ivory Coast international has got the sense of humour to become the best comedian in Reds Devils even though he pretends not to be amusing.

Following his arrival from Villarreal last summer, Bailly registered his first Manchester United goal in their 4-0 thrashing of Swansea on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium.

"The funniest? I think it's Bailly. He doesn't even want to be funny but he's just funny,” Pogba told Copa 90.

Pogba re-joined the Old Trafford outfit from Serie A side, Juventus for a club record fee of £93.8m last summer.