Pogba, Rashford and Rooney make Smalling's dream Man Utd XI

Chris Smalling has played alongside some top talent during his time at Manchester United, and has now attempted to piece together a dream XI of Red Devils team-mates.

The England international moved to Old Trafford in January 2010.

He has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield while with United, and the 27-year-old lies one appearance short of 250 for the club.

Selecting a side made up of colleagues proved to be a tough task, with there a deep talent pool available from which to select.

Chris Smalling Manchester United dream XI More

Eventually, Smalling was able to draw up a star-studded selection for United’s official website.

In goal, he plumped for David de Gea over Edwin van der Sar, with the Spaniard considered to be “the world’s best”.

Antonio Valencia gets the nod having “made the right-back spot his own”, while Patrice Evra was “someone who always put in a great performance”.